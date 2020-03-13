Flying soon? Cleanings increased, and other coronavirus precautions at DTW

The Wayne County Airport Authorities is taking additional precautions to keep travelers safe among the worldwide coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak.

Janitorial staff at Detroit Metro Airport has already increased the frequency of cleaning in the McNamara Terminal and North Terminal, concentrating on "touch points," such as door knobs, water fountains, handrails and toilet seats. Now, the WCAA is going one step further by following the recommendation of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to implement a community mitigation strategy.

Here are some of the new implementations from the WCAA, which manages and operates both DTW and Willow Run Airport:

DTW Destination Pass has been suspended until further notice. That program allowed non-ticketed guests to meet travelers at gates or spend extra time with their loved ones in the terminal

Sanitizing DTW's terminals, similar to what occurs in a hospital

Adding hand sanitizing stations in areas that passengers and airport employees can easily access throughout the terminals

Continue to provide checkpoint bins treated with antimicrobial technology that kills or slows the growth of bacteria and viruses

Cancel all non-essential work-related travel for WCAA employees over the next 60 days

Cancel all WCAA meetings with non-essential visitors and vendors

The CDC has recommended those who are at higher risk of getting very sick from the coronavirus COVID-19 avoid cruise travel and non-essential air travel.

Those who are at higher risk of complications include older adults and people who have serious chronic medical conditions like heart disease, diabetes and lung disease.

Some airlines are offering free flight rescheduling amid the outbreak. If you have a flight booked in the coming weeks, contact your flight carrier directly about rescheduling.

The International Air Transport Association, an airline trade group, estimates that the outbreak could reduce carriers' revenue by between $63 billion and $113 billion depending on how far it spreads. The same group said the terror attacks in 2001, which devastated the U.S. airline industry but had less impact overseas, cut revenue by about $20 billion.