Food assistance benefits in Michigan for COVID-19 extended through December

Food assistance benefits in Michigan have been extended through December for approximately 350,000 families in the state.

Michigan previously approved the additional food assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic beginning in March – and now that is being extended for the month of December with approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service.

Eligible clients will see additional food assistance benefits on their Bridge Card by Dec. 30, with payments beginning for some households on Dec. 21.

Additional benefits will be loaded onto Bridge Cards as a separate payment from the assistance that is provided earlier in the month.

This change only applies to customers not currently receiving the maximum benefit amount. The 350,000 households that receive increased benefits represent more than 50 percent of the more than 680,000 Michigan households that received food assistance in September. The remaining households already receive the maximum benefit.

Eligible families do not need to re-apply to receive additional benefits.

Below is the maximum amount allowable for SNAP customers based on household size

One person: $204

Two persons: $374

Three persons: $535

Four persons: $680

Five persons: $807

Six persons: $969

Seven person: $1,071

Eight persons: $1,224

People who receive food assistance can check their benefits balance on their Michigan Bridge Card by going online to www.michigan.gov/MIBridges or calling a consumer service representative toll-free at 888-678-8914.

They can ask questions about the additional benefits by calling or emailing their caseworker.