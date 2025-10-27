Food banks, pantries brace for impact with SNAP benefits close to running out

The Brief Food banks and pantries have seen an increase in need this year. SNAP benefits are due to run out soon as a result of the federal government shutdown.



In the past week online chatter has been growing about people who could potentially lose SNAP benefits, where they could find help, or how they can help people in need.

The backstory:

FOX 2 made some phone calls and started driving around to some of these places that provide assistance.

The drive took us to the Little Free pantry in Ferndale, where we saw a neighbor doing his part to help others.

It’s located on Planovan between West Lewiston and West Cambourne.

Organizer Lori Yates says because of the stalemate in Washington, DC a number of people have stepped up.

"The amount of donations we’ve received, just in the past couple days, has really warmed my heart, and really made me sure of why I live in Ferndale; but Metro Detroit in general," she said. "Everybody is doing such a great job of helping people at this time."

FOX 2: "I see you get pretty emotional about it. What’s behind that emotion?"

"It’s just really heartwarming to see people coming together and helping people who need it," she said. "We don’t want to see anybody go without anything that they need for themselves or their kids."

The USDA says nearly 15 percent of Michiganders, or 1.47 million — receive SNAP benefits monthly - which is about $186 per household.

In addition to Little Free Pantry — here is a list of other places which provide assistance:

Gleaners says even before the shutdown — the community need is 10 percent greater this year than last.

Kristin Sokul, the senior director of advanced communications, says $1 can provide three meals.

"Now that households are also facing the loss of SNAP benefits, it is an urgent, immediate need," Sokul said. "And one that we’re mobilizing to try to help families recover from in the near term.

"We know that hunger doesn’t have a face, and it doesn’t have a zip code. Hunger lives in every single neighborhood around Southeast Michigan and that means your neighborhood."

This Little Free Pantry is also taking monetary donations. You can find them on Venmo at lfpferndale.

If the pantry is full, Yates says you can leave food donations on their porch at the house around the corner on Lewiston.