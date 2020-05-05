Food for the hungry and art projects for the bored, DIA partnering with Forgotten Harvest

Detroit's cultural gem is partnering with one of the area's biggest food distributors to bring residents the best of both during the COVID-19 pandemic.

With shelter-in-place rules mandating businesses stay closed and people remain indoors, the Detroit Institute of Art and Forgotten Harvest will be handing out food for those who are hungry and art projects for those who are bored.

Taking place in the DIA parking lot every Tuesday, residents can pick up food at a mobile pantry stationed there from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

"We are privileged to support our community by partnering with Forgotten Harvest," said Salvador Salort-Pons. "While we have moved many of our activities online, it is important to continue to also provide access to our collection that doesn't require internet or other technologies, as studies show that as many as 40% of Detroit residents don't have access to broadband internet. These art enrichment activities give families and seniors the opportunity to connect with the DIA at home."

When COVID-19 began spreading throughout Michigan, many public areas like the DIA were forced to close their doors. That included many of the activities the museum puts on for kids and parents to occupy their time when school is out.

The projects being sent home with parents are designed to be completed with items and supplies many would find in their own home.