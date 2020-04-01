Food pantries step up to help those struggling to make ends meet

Many people are not working because of COVID-19 -- no paychecks, no unemployment benefits yet, and no stimulus check yet. But it's April 1 and rent is due, but money is tight.

“I know that the community is really hurting right now - really hurting,” said Emily Allgeyer.

Emily is a waitress -- we introduced you to her and daughter Daphne on Monday. She hasn't worked in two weeks and can't even apply for unemployment benefits yet. She’s hoping Gleaners will help get her through.

“We're just at the very beginning of seeing what this devastation is really going to mean to Michigan. We can't afford not to have people being fed,” said Todd Lipa.

Todd, the executive director of Cares in Farmington Hills, which is a food pantry that normally operates like a supermarket. It’s now loading up groceries for clients outside.

People are worried about their health and the health of their loved ones, worried about dying, and also worried about how they're going to afford to live.

“We know that the kids that are on free and reduced lunches are probably not getting enough food right now,” said Delores Watters.

Delores went to work for Cares in Farmington Hills after she retired from Gleaners. Feeding people is what she does.

“I will do whatever I need to do to continue to make this happen,” she said.

“We probably have two-three hundred cars here right now, and another 100 cars that came through our building. That's pretty amazing when you think about it,” Todd said.

Organizers were worried they would run out of food because so many people were in line -- many of whom had never found themselves in need like this before.

Emily says she’s grateful for the groceries and the kindness of strangers -- after our story aired Monday, a viewer found Emily on Facebook and sent her some money.

“I know for myself and my family we really appreciate it. We really appreciate it - it made me cry today,” she said.

The good kind of tears that come in times like these.

For more information on the food pantry at Cares in Farmington Hills, visit caresfh.org.