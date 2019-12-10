For sake of infants, be weary of what you leave around this holiday season

For new parents celebrating baby's first holiday season can be a whirlwind of excitement.

But Purva Grover of Cleveland Clinic Children's reminds us there are extra safety precautions to keep in mind with a new baby at home.

"Things you want to watch out for are small batteries. Things which can actually fall out very easily. Small pieces of the glass ornaments, and a lot of those little clips that can go on with when you're putting trees up, or you're putting a wreath up -are those small little spikes, the pinecones, which kids can ingest and actually cause a lot of damage."

Dr. Grover says ingesting a button battery can be dangerous, if not fatal, for an infant.

When you're exchanging gifts or assembling items and toys, be mindful to keep clutter and plastic pieces off the floor and away from little hands.

Dr. Grover says small children love to put everything in their mouths so you can't leave items laying around.

When you're decorating make sure there aren't any breakable ornaments, trinkets, or electrical cords within your child's reach.

And every now and then, a well-meaning friend or relative may give a gift to your child that they might not be ready for yet.

Dr. Grover says if you're ever unsure if it's safe to let your child play with a gift, don't be afraid to do some research before allowing them to have it.

"If, as a parent, you feel like, 'I'm not sure if this is even appropriate,' go ahead and make a phone call. Talk to your doctor, talk to your friends, talk to the people who might have used this product before, look it up online. The choices and resources are amazing out there; so you really can do a much better job now. I think, of looking up a product, but safety first, always safety first," said Grover.

If you have children of varying ages opening gifts together, Dr. Grover advises having a designated area for older kids to play.

She also recommends educating older kids about why we keep dangerous toys away from younger children. And, of course, always make sure very young children are appropriately supervised at all times.