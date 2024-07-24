Man in critical condition after being shot while inside vehicle in Detroit

A man was shot while inside a vehicle on Wednesday, according to preliminary information from Detroit police. He is currently listed in critical condition.

Police responded to the area of Bringard Drive and Rex Avenue on the northeast side of Detroit for a shooting when they found the victim with an apparent gunshot wound.

The man was taken to a local hospital.

The shooting's circumstances remain unknown at this time, according to police. The incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DPD's Ninth Precinct at 313-596-5900 or 1-800-SPEAK UP.

No other details were provided at this time.