Ford adding 3,000 jobs and investing $1.45B into southeast Michigan

Ford Motor Co. is adding 3,000 jobs at two factories in the Detroit area and investing $1.45 billion to build new pickup trucks, SUVs, and electric and autonomous vehicles.

The company said Tuesday that about $750 million will go the Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne.

The factory will get 2,700 new jobs during the next three years. That plant will be where the new Ford Bronco and Ranger will be built. The plant will include a modification center to support autonomous vehicles.

The company plans to invest another $700 million and add 300 jobs at the Dearborn plant. That will be where the new Ford F-150, F-150 hybrid and the all-electric F-150 will be built. It will also include battery assembly.

Also the Wayne plant, Ford plans to have its first autonomous vehicles starting in 2021, which includes installing the self-driving technology and interiors. Ford says those are both unique to the brand.

"This will be the first center of its kind for Ford and will drive synergies with the company's existing AV research functions in Dearborn and Detroit," Ford said in a statement.

Ford says this billion dollar investment will bolster their position as "America's No. 1 producer of vehicles and the largest employer of UAW-represented autoworkers."