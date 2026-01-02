Ford breaks recall record in 2025

The Brief Nealry 13 million products required recalls last year for Ford Motor Company. The 12.7 million were about 10M more than second place Stellantis. Overall, Ford had 152 recalls last year.



The year 2025 was a busy year for Detroit’s Big Three automakers.

Not only has it navigated between its gas-powered and electric fleets but recalls involving millions of vehicles — including Ford which set a new record.

From seat belts that can corrode and easily snap in Mustangs, to malfunctioning rear view cameras in its super-duty trucks, and software errors in Ford Broncos.

Those are just three of the record-breaking 152 recalls in 2025.

FOX 2: "Does that number seem high?"

"That number not just seems high - that number is high," said Jeff Gilbert, WWJ 950 automotive reporter. "It’s a record. No car company has come close to that number of recalls in a year."

Ford not only leads other automakers — including the other Big 3, Stellantis and General Motors — but it nearly doubles the previous record of 77 set in 2014 by General Motors.

FOX 2: "Is this a sign that some of these automakers are spread too thin?"

"I’m not sure about that," Gilbert said. "Certainly everyone is spread too thin these days. More so than being spread thin, you have carmakers who are trying to bring in a lot of new people because there’s a lot of new technology."

FOX 2: "Do you think this is something that will drive customers away from Ford — no pun intended?"

"I don’t think so, but I think certainly Ford has seen the issue," he said. "They’re trying to fix it, because it could be an issue as things develop."

By fixing these issues, Gilbert says Ford is working to restore its trust with customers.

Looking at the number of vehicles affected — it’s a lot of work. Ford had more than 12 million vehicles affected.

Stellantis followed with more than 2.5 million and General Motors had more than 998,000.

"Obviously, consumers get irritated when they have to take a vehicle back to the dealership," Gilbert said. "So, that is a problem, but they’re trying to make sure they dive in, see where all the issues are, and get them fixed."

If you want to check to see if your car needs a recall, you can go to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s website.

You’ll need your VIN number, which is in the corner of the window to get it started.