Ford drops price of F-150 Lightning pickup trucks

article

The price for an F-150 Lightning pickup truck is dropping, Ford Motor Co. announced Monday.

The greatest manufacturer's suggested retail price cut comes for the Pro model. Originally priced at $59, 974, the truck will now cost $49,995.

Ford is also offering a $1,000 bonus for retail customers who build their own XLT, Lariat, or Platinum truck through their dealer or online from July 6-31.

"Shortly after launching the F-150 Lightning, rapidly rising material costs, supply constraints and other factors drove up the cost of the EV truck for Ford and our customers," said Marin Gjaja, chief customer officer, Ford Model e. "We’ve continued to work in the background to improve accessibility and affordability to help to lower prices for our customers and shorten the wait times for their new F-150 Lightning."

According to the automaker, upgrades at the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center and improving battery raw material costs and continued work on scaling production and cost have made this price decrease possible.