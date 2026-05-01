Ford extends employee pricing to all customers for America at 250: 'You pay what we pay'

The Brief Ford Motor Company has brought back employee pricing on select vehicles. Ford made the announcement to extend pricing in honor of America's 250th anniversary. The automaker says the decision is what it calls is a investment in American manufacturing and communities.



Ford has announced they are extending their employee pricing to customers in celebration of America's 250th anniversary.

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On Friday, Ford Motor Company announced they are starting their ‘American Value. For American Values’ campaign, which is expected to extend employee pricing to customers on most new 2025 and 2026 Ford and Lincoln vehicles under the same value provided to Ford employees.

The motor giant says their goal is to make their vehicles more accessible.

"Ford has always believed that American values are more than words, they’re actions," said Andrew Frick, president, Ford Blue and Model e. "As the nation approaches its 250th anniversary, ‘American Value. For American Values‘ is our way of giving back to the people who show up every day: American workers, small business owners, and families who place their trust in Ford."

Ford says this is not a decision driven by short-term market conditions, and more of an investment in American manufacturing and communities.

What's next:

The campaign will run through July 6. The auto giant says they are offering employee pricing to all U.S. customers, which is below the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price.

Ford says customers can pre-qualify for financing online with Ford Credit in just minutes before visiting their local dealer.