Ford House Christmas Tours return with more holiday events this season -- See the full schedule

Ford House Christmas Tours start next month.

In addition to the annual tours, other events are planned at the house in Grosse Pointe Shores to help get you into the holiday spirit.

Tours begin Nov. 18 and run through Dec. 30, while additional events will be held throughout December. Tickets are on sale here.

Full Ford House Christmas event schedule:

Ford House Christmas Tours

Friday, Nov. 18 through Friday, Dec. 30 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Children: $12, adults: $20

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, especially at the Edsel & Eleanor Ford House, where they are once again decking the halls for a festive holiday season. All are welcome to marvel at the grand estate and take in its sumptuous decorations. Hop aboard a lighted shuttle ride to the house for a tour, then head over to the Visitor Center for holiday a bonfire and entertainment. Entries begin every 1/2 hour.

"The house is magical when it’s decorated, and it really gives you a snapshot of the Ford family," says Bauman. "Come day or night, there is always something going on."

Drop–in Studio: Holiday Cards

Saturday, Dec. 3 at 10 a.m.

No pre-registration needed

Delight a special relative or friend with a one-of-a-kind holiday greeting you craft yourself. All supplies are provided at this drop-in studio; reservations not necessary.

Don’t be afraid if you aren’t ‘crafty’, this activity is open to all levels of artistic abilities! Everyone deserves to get a card during the holidays!

Cookies with Santa

Dec. 3 through Dec. 17 (Saturday, Tuesday, and Wednesday), from 2-7 p.m.

Admission: $20 for members and $30 for non-members

Santa will make his annual stop at Ford House where children will meet with Santa by the fireplace in the lakeside St. Clair Room in the Ford House Administration Building. Visitors can snap their own family photos to cherish this holiday moment. Santa will send each child home with one of his favorite sweet treats. Children can also write a letter to Santa to be shared with him during their visit.

Holiday Tea & Tour

Thursday, Dec. 8 and Thursday, Dec. 22, at noon

Admission: $55 for members and $75 for non-members

In celebration of the holidays, Ford House is throwing a tea party. Guests are invited to bring their friends and loved ones for an elegant tea service with small bites and sweets in the beautiful Lake Shore Room overlooking Ford Cove and Lake St. Clair. After the tea, guests can take a stroll at their own pace through the historic home and spend time enjoying the Christmas decor.

Breakfast with Santa

Sunday, Dec, 11 and Sunday, Dec. 18, 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. seatings

Admission: $50 for members, $65 for non-members, $25 for kid members, and $35 for non-kid members

Santa will be visiting with guests during a festive meal, to hear children share their Christmas wishes and to take photos. Each ticket includes a delicious selection from multiple breakfast stations, beautiful views of Ford Cove, Lake St. Clair, and a visit from Santa.

"It is a really festive time to connect with people, and this event sells quickly," says Malea Howard, Communications Coordinator

Mistletoe Mingle

Thursday, Dec. 15 and Thursday, Dec. 29, from 7-10 p.m.

Admission: $45 for members, and $65 for non-members

Adults can celebrate the holidays with an elegant night out at Ford House which will be lavishly decorated and glowing with the holiday spirit. Guests can enjoy drinks and light refreshments in the Lake Shore room after an evening tour of the historic estate. Visitors are encouraged to grab a friend and spend a night out at Ford House!