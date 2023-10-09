Ford House hosting new event 'Home for the Holidays' this winter

article

The Edsel & Eleanor Ford House in Grosse Pointe Shores is celebrating the holiday season with a new winter event.

Like years passed, "Home for the Holidays at Ford House, presented by Landscape Services Inc." will include Christmas lights adorning the grounds, along with new experiences.

The event will include self-guided tour of the historic home’s first floor featuring stories about the estate’s rich history. The inside will be adorned with holiday decor inspired by Eleanor Ford’s tastes and wishes.

Each ticket also includes a complimentary hot chocolate.

Home for the Holidays starts Nov. 24, and continues each Friday, Saturday, and Sunday through Dec. 30. Tickets are $30 for adults and $15 for children, and $20 for adults and $10 for children who are Ford House members.

Tickets are on sale now.

Full Ford House Christmas event schedule:

Cookies with Santa

Dec. 2, 5, 6, 9, 12, 13, and 16 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Tickets: $30 per child ($20 for Ford House members)

Breakfast with Santa

Dec. 3 and 17, with two entry times at 8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

Tickets are sold by table. A table for three is $165, a table for four is $220, and a table for six is $330

Holiday Tea & Tour

Dec. 10 at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Tickets are sold by table. A table for two is $140, a table for three is $210, and a table for four is $280

This traditional English tea, complete with holiday treats, takes place in the Lake Shore Room at the Visitor Center, overlooking the breathtaking views of Ford Cove and Lake St. Clair. After tea, take a stroll at your own pace through the historic home and spend time enjoying the Christmas decor.

Mistletoe Mingle

Dec. 14 at 7 p.m.

$70 per person; $55 for Ford House members

Celebrate an evening of music and merriment while enjoying light refreshments and drinks. Each ticket includes a tour, appetizers, and two drink tickets. Guests must be 21 or older.

Tickets for "Cookies with Santa," "Breakfast with Santa," "Mistletoe Mingle," and the "Holiday Tea & Tour" are currently on sale to Ford House members and will go on sale to the public on Tuesday, October 17 at 10 a.m.

