Two arrested in shooting at Partridge Creek Mall during Christmas Tree lighting

The Brief Two arrests have been made in the Partridge Creek Mall shooting that occurred in November. A 17-year-old was shot but survived his injuries. Police say the whole shooting was not random.



Two people have been arrested in connection with a shooting at a Christmas tree lighting ceremony back in November.

The backstory:

It was the beginning of the holiday season, Nov. 23, and a Christmas tree lighting was taking place at Partridge Creek Mall. The shooting happened outside near the entrance of the movie theater where a 17-year-old was shot and rushed to a hospital. The victim survived, but the shooting was not random, according to authorities.

Police say it was targeted, stemming from a prior dispute that night. An all-out search for the shooter followed. Shoppers and mall employees were terrified, barricading themselves inside stores. The movie theater was on lockdown.

Meanwhile, people FOX 2 spoke with that night said it was pure chaos.

Dig deeper:

Meanwhile, Clinton Township police worked with U.S. Marshals, the FBI, and Roseville police to track down the two suspects.

Clinton Township police released a statement saying in part:

"We acknowledge this was a complex, lengthy investigation. Limited information was intentionally provided during the process to ensure its success. We now stand firm: those responsible have been caught."

What's next:

As far as who these suspects are, no one will know until they are arraigned in court.