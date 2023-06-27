Ford house receives historic $7M grant to restore Ford Cove Shoreline Habitat

article

The Edsel & Eleanor Ford House has been awarded a $7 million federal grant to help restore some of the natural habitats near the historic mansion.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's coastal resilience grant will improve approximately one mile of the Lake St. Clair Shoreline near the Ford Cove.

This effort will benefit multiple native species found in the Great Lakes.

"NOAA is proud to support the Edsel & Eleanor Ford House in their important work to restore habitat and bring benefits to Great Lakes fisheries and communities," Sunny Snider, deputy director of the NOAA Fisheries Office of Habitat Conservation, said.

This project will reduce the impact of waves and flooding, reduce polluted water and nutrient loads, and increase recreational fishing opportunities.

MORE: Ford Cove restoration plans target wetlands and shoreline, improve fish and plant populations

It will also increase public access to the shoreline for future educational and recreational activities. It's previously been inaccessible to the public. NOAA considers this project one of the top three priority coastal restoration projects in the state.

The project will start in 10 to 12 months after the engineering and design phase.

"We know that this may disrupt some of the experiences that visitors have come to enjoy," said Ford House President & CEO Mark J. Heppner." But in the end, this enormous project will be transformational for everyone: our guests, members, staff, the community, and Mother Nature."

Ford House has launched a new section of its website to share updates and more details on continued and new sustainability programs.