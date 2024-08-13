Ford issues ‘do not drive’ advisory for 765,000 cars and trucks - includes Mustangs and Rangers

The Brief Ford is issuing a ‘do-not-drive’ advisory for over 750,000 cars and trucks Mustangs, Rangers, Lincolk MKZ, and more are affected Cars made between 2004 and 2014 are affected by this recall



Ford is urging drivers of some of its most popular models – including the iconic Mustang – to stop driving their cars so they can get Takata airbags replaced.

The Dearborn-based motor company issued a do-not-drive advisory for over 765,000 cars and trucks, almost half of which are in the United States – this includes Ford Rangers, Mustangs, Fusion, Edge, and Lincoln MKZ, among others.

According to Ford, this is the second Takata-related do-not-drive recall advisory issued by Ford for these cars as the automaker works to make these repairs immediately.

"The age of these vehicles makes it increasingly possible that a part inside the airbag will explode and expel sharp metal fragments during a crash. This could cause serious injury or death to the driver or passengers," Ford said in a statement.

'Do-not-drive' car list

A total of 765,600 inflators in Ford and Lincoln vehicles are affected by the recall worldwide. In the U.S., 374,300 of the vehicles need to be fixed immediately.

Ford said the advisory applies to customers who have not completed the recalls for driver airbag inflators on these vehicles dating back to 2004:

2004-2006 Ford Ranger trucks

2005-2014 Ford Mustang vehicles

2005-2006 Ford GT vehicles

Additionally, the motor company said there are several passenger inflators on cars dating back to 2006 that need to be replaced as well:

2006-2012 Ford Fusion, Mercury Milan, Lincoln MKZ / Zephyr vehicles

2007-2010 Ford Edge and Lincoln MKX vehicles

2007-2011 Ford Ranger trucks

What Ford drivers should do

If you own one of the cars listed above, Ford is urging you to park your vehicle and stop driving it.

Ford is trying to contact customers about the recalls and says they've initiated 121 different outreach efforts to date including letters, emails, phone calls, text messages, and home visits. Over 95% of U.S. customers have already completed Takata recalls.

Parts are available now and owners can either contact Ford for mobile service at their home or dealers will tow cars directly to the shop for repair. If necessary, dealerships will provide a free loaner vehicle.

Ford said it will continue notifying known owners each month.

How to check if your car is on the list

If you're unsure if your car is listed, Ford has a list of vehicles that need to be recalled on their site.

You'll need your VIN to search if your car is recalled so make sure you have that handy.