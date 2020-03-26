Ford Motor Co delivers nearly 3,000 face shields to hospitals on COVID-19 front lines

Ford Motor Co. is making good on its promise of producing face shields in the fight to mitigate the coronavirus pandemic in Michigan.

Earlier this week Ford Motor Co. announced plans to produce plastic FDA-approved face shields for hospitals around the country in need of supplies.

On Tuesday Ford delivered the first 1,250 units of Face Shields to Henry Ford Health Systems, DMC Sinai-Grace, DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital and the University of Michigan.

Then on Thursday Ford delivered another 1500 face shields to Karmanos Cancer Institute (250), Henry Ford Health Systems (250), St. John Macomb-Oakland Hospital (500) and VA Medical Center Ann Arbor (500) each received shipments.

In a release, a company spokesperson said:

"At Ford, we feel a deep obligation to step up and contribute in times of need and hope these supplies help bring support to medical workers on the front lines of our communities."

Since the first cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Michigan on March 10, Gov. Whitmer has declared a state emergency, closed all schools, prohibited gatherings of more than 50 people, restricted visits to hospitals and other facilities, closed public spaces such as theaters, bars, gyms and casinos, and limited restaurants to carry-out and delivery orders.

Most recently, she's also issued a stay-home order. You can get details on what that means here.

That was all in efforts to social distance and slow the spread of the virus. You can learn more about social distancing and flattening the curve in the video player above.

Symptoms for coronavirus COVID-19 include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath.

To protect yourself, wash your hands well and often, keep them away from your face, and avoid crowds and standing close to people.

