Ford Mustang drivers tackle Detroit's track for the first time this weekend

The Brief IMSA racing is also underway in Detroit this weekend. The Ford Mustang drivers in Car 64 are tackling the track for the first time, and are looking to defend last year's title.



It's not just IndyCar that's on display at the Detroit Grand Prix.

The International Motor Sports Association, or IMSA, will also be putting rubber onto the road in what is a twist on the racing spectacle this weekend.

The race format includes a 100-minute time trial with two drivers sharing one car.

Both Ben Barker and Dennis Olsen, competing for Ford, are looking to defend their car's racing title in the mustang. Car number 64 took the title in Detroit last year and both drivers are hoping for a repeat.

But as both Barker and Olsen have discovered, flying down Jefferson and through downtown Detroit is not an easy route — even if it is only 1.8 miles.

What they're saying:

"Turn 7 is like a little jump and it’s really critical getting the car placed in the right position otherwise you end up slapping the wall on the exit which I almost done. I think I did do it during qualifying," said Barker.

"As it’s our first time it’s for sure challenging but I have to say today has been very positive and it's been good progress through all the practice sessions and as well qualifying and we are going to keep learning and see what we can do in the race," said Olsen.