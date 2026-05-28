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The Brief A Dearborn man was given a $250,000 bond after brutally assaulting a dog he adopted from an animal shelter. The dog was eventually euthanized due to his injuries. Family told police they were worried about other attacks.



An 18-year-old Dearborn man was given a quarter-million dollar bond after he allegedly beat a dog, leading to the animal's death.

Sungin Kai Nelson was arraigned Thursday in the 19th District Court on a felony charge in connection with the death of an animal that was adopted months earlier.

What we know:

Nelson abused the dog for several months before it was eventually euthanized due to injuries caused by the defendant.

The dog, named Ice, had been adopted out of the Dearborn Animal Shelter.

According to an officer that gave a statement prior to the arraignment, the dog suffered a "brutal and prolonged attack."

He added that witnesses and neighbors also observed the abuse prior to being put down.

"Residents in the house admitted to me they were also fearful of attacks, so we would ask for a significantly high cash bond," the detective said in court.

What's next:

Nelson will be back in court for a probable cause conference on June 10. His preliminary exam will be scheduled for June 17.

He has no criminal history and currently attends high school.