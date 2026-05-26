The Brief The mother of an Eastpointe School District student says she is removing her son after he was bullied on the bus. She said the district never told her about the bullying, and instead learned of the incident from another parent.



A Metro Detroit mother is sickened by a case of bullying against her son and the school district's response after not notifying her of the abuse.

Kenidi Washington instead learned of the assault involving two other students on a bus bound for Eastpointe schools from another parent who found a video of the bullying on their child's phone.

The disturbing video, which includes two boys repeatedly punching Kamari, was taken weeks before Washington became aware.

Big picture view:

Washington's son is in the second grade and is enrolled at Eastpointe Public Schools.

She became aware of the bullying her son suffered after the parent of another child that was on the bus found the recording on their phone.

The parent brought the incident to the attention of the school. Then two days later, she contacted Washington about what she saw.

Washington then wen tot the school to tell them about it. She was then told by the school they were already aware. She was never told about the incident - and now says she will remove Kamari from the district.

"I definitely would’ve wanted to be contacted by the school. I just wish like you know he didn’t have to go through it," said Washington. "They want him to come back to school, but I don’t feel like he is safe there."

Kenidi Washington

What they're saying:

Both the superintendent of Eastpointe Community School District and the president of the third-party company that runs transportation to the schools provided statements to FOX 2.

"First and foremost, the behavior displayed by a small number of students in this video is unacceptable and does not reflect the expectations we have for student conduct at Eastpointe Community Schools, whether in our classrooms or on transportation services provided through a third-party contractor, Dean Transportation," said Superintendent Christina Gibson. "District and school officials and Dean Transportation investigated this incident last week, and appropriate disciplinary action has been taken in accordance with the district’s Student Code of Conduct."

Patrick Dean, president of Dean Transportation said it was working with the district to investigate the incident.

"Dean worked with district officials to investigate an on-bus incident last week, resulting with the district determining appropriate disciplinary action in accordance with its Student Code of Conduct. The behavior displayed by a small group of students clearly does not adhere to the district's or Dean's expectations. We appreciate our families taking the time to remind their children of the critical importance of thoughtful, respectful and positive behavior toward all students on the bus ."

What's next:

Washington also contacted Eastpointe Police, who are now conducting their own investigation.

"They’re kids so no criminal charges or anything but I wanted to make them aware that this is going on and it’s being allowed to happen," she said. "They are not doing anything about it."