On the heels of President Donald Trump's tariffs levied against countries across the world, Ford has announced it will open up employee pricing to everyone under a new initiative called "From America, For America."

Ford unveiled the pricing promotion, starting on Thursday, April 3 and ending on June 2.

This means customers will pay the same amount as Ford's workers, which is below the dealer invoice price, a spokesperson for the automobile manufacturer told Fox News Digital in an email.

In a video unveiling the plan, Ford says it employs the most automakers in the U.S. and makes the most American-made vehicles in the country.

"We have the retail inventory to do this and a lot of choice for customers that need a vehicle," Ford Motor Company said in a statement.

The promotion is launching the same day that President Trump's tariffs go into place – which include a 25% on foreign-made vehicles.

What we know:

During this period, shoppers will be able to save on 2024 and 2025 hybrid, plug-in hybrid, diesel and gas-powered Ford and Lincoln vehicles .

Not included are the 2025 Lincoln Expedition and Navigator SUVs. Ford Raptor series and Super Duty trucks are also not part of the promotion.

Vehicles on the lot of a Ford auto dealership in Montebello, Calif., April 1, 2025.

Electric vehicle shoppers through Ford's Power Promise will also receive a complimentary home charger and standard installation through June 30, according to the announcement.

Ford cited "uncertain times" and the "complexities of a changing economy " as reasons for the campaign's launch.

"For 121 years, we've put our money where our mouth is, assembling vehicles that Americans rely on and supporting American jobs," Ford said in a statement. "Today, we’re proud to announce a new U.S. initiative that's more than just a promotion. It's a handshake deal with every American."