Ford recalls 250K Focus models due to engine stalling problem

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The Brief A new recall by Ford Motor Co. has been issued for Focus models. SUVs with the model years of 2012-2018 number about 255,404 vehicles. The recall centers around a powertrain software update to fix the issue of unexpected stalling problems.



Ford Motor Company is recalling more than 250,000 Focus models because engines can stall unexpectedly.

The backstory:

The automaker said that the vehicles were incorrectly repaired from a previous recall that was supposed to fix the problem causing the engine to stall while driving.

Impacted models include 255,404 Ford Focus SUVs, model years 2012-2018. Ford said the canister purge valve may malfunction, causing the engine to stall unexpectedly increasing the risk of crash and injury.

Dealers will provide a powertrain software update free of charge.

What you can do:

Owner notification letters will be mailed July 6. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332.

Ford’s number for this recall is 26S40. The National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration’s number for this recall is 26V369. The original NHTSA recall number for this issue is 18V735.

Vehicle identification numbers involved in this recall will become searchable on NHTSA.gov on July 6.