Expand / Collapse search

Ford recalls popular F-150 pickups to fix headlamp problem

Published 
Ford
Associated Press
article

CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 06: Ford F-150 pickup trucks are offered for sale at a dealership on September 6, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Ford has announced a recall of about 2 million of the trucks because of a seatbelt problem that could result in a fir

Expand

DETROIT (AP) - Ford is recalling more than 217,000 pickup trucks mainly in North America to fix a problem with the daytime running lights. 

The recall covers certain F-150 trucks with LED headlights from the 2018 through 2020 model years. 

The Dearborn, Michigan, automaker says the running lights will keep working if the driver moves the headlight switch from auto to the low beam position. 

U.S. safety standards require vehicles to change to parking lights in that case. 

The problem could reduce visibility to other drivers, but Ford says it doesn't know of any crashes. 

Dealers will update software to fix the problem.