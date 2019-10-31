Ford to close Romeo plant under new UAW deal, 600 jobs would move to Van Dyke transmission plant

A Michigan engine plant will close as part of the tentative deal between Ford and the UAW.

Under the current proposed agreement between the automaker and the union, Ford would shutter an engine plant in Romeo, which employs 600 workers.

Official sources confirm while the plant is closing, the employees aren't losing their jobs. Instead, the workers would be offered jobs at the Van Dyke Transmission Plant, which is roughly 15 minutes away. Under the current plan, the Romeo plant is the only plant that would close.

Ford and the UAW struck a tentative agreement late Wednesday night for a four-year deal. While the details of the deal have yet to emerge, they do include a bonus.

The deal comes after GM and the union workers ratified a deal of their own earlier in October, which ended a month-long strike - the longest in decades.

Ford workers are expected to vote on ratifying the tentative agreement next week on Nov. 8.