Ford, Wayne State roll out mobile testing for COVID-19 in Metro Detroit

Ford Motor Co. and Wayne State University physicians are rolling out mobile testing units this week and they're arriving in style.

A partnership between the carmaker, WSU, and the Wayne State University Physician Group (WSUPG) will yield hundreds of new daily COVID-19 test kits for symptomatic first responders, health care workers, and corrections officers.

A first of its kind in the state, the testing will be done with the help of Lincoln Navigators fully equipped with staff and medical kits provided by the university.

“This support for those on the front lines of the pandemic is critical, and we felt we needed to respond urgently by testing first responders and health care workers with drive-through testing,” said WSU President M. Roy Wilson. “Now we can expand our efforts with ‘drive-to’ testing for those first responders across the region who lack access to testing. We are extremely grateful to Ford for helping us expand this initiative and bring mobile testing to these high-risk individuals, and to the United Way for its support of both our drive-through and drive-to initiatives.”

Each vehicle is capable of testing as many as 100 people a day and results will be returned within 24 to 36 hours. Each test is free, doesn't require a prescription, and will be conducted by professionals from Wayne State and ACCESS - the Arab Community Center for Economic & Social Services.

Ford's in-house incubator Ford X is also providing some help. Each Lincoln will have tents, sanitation, power, and Wi-Fi to help physicians.

While starting out in Southeast Michigan, the program is expected to branch out to other regions around the state including Battle Creek, Lansing, and Grand Rapids.

“As a community nonprofit with longtime partnerships with both Ford and Wayne State, we are pleased to expand this critical collaboration, said Lina Hourani-Harajli, chief operating officer of ACCESS. “When we look back at this defining moment in history, it is truly gratifying to see how many incredible institutions have stepped up to be a small part of helping our frontline heroes fight against this pandemic.”