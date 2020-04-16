Forgotten Harvest food pantry sees 50 percent uptick in need

"It is an unprecedented time, we have not seen pantry lines like this even with the recession in 2008," said Tim Hudson of Forgotten Harvest.

The need to feed families is dire as COVID-19 leaves many without jobs and therefore without an income to purchase food.



"We have seen pantries that typically get 200 families are now getting 500 families," Hudson said. "We are seeing at least a 50 percent increase."

The need is extreme right now and so is the need for donations.



"We're doing super mobile sites with 750 to 1,000 cars in drive-up pantries," Hudson said. "And we are running out of food."



As the need grows, help is arriving.



"We're getting federal support, state of Michigan, Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties, United Way, Jeff Bezos, PNC," Hudson said.

Many people support Forgotten Harvest with a simple donation, but as the need grows some are finding creative ways to donate, like local singer and actor Phil Elam.

"'With You All the Way,' is my latest single and all the streaming platforms and all streaming royalties are going to be donated to Forgotten Harvest," Elam said.



Elam is not alone. The founder of "I See You Awards" which recognizes independent film makers, is also lending support.



"We have 'I See You' awards merchandise - T-shirts, cell phone covers, pillowcases, anyone who makes a purchase from our website we'll donate 50 percent of profits to Forgotten Harvest," said Terri Lee Chandler, founder of I See You awards.

To learn how to offer your support to Forgotten Harvest GO HERE.

"On behalf of Forgotten Harvest thank you. It takes a village," said Hudson.