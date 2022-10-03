Former ACLU director grateful to evacuate Florida home, escape Hurricane Ian's wrath

Howard Simon knew he and his wife had to leave their Sanibel Island home - evacuating late just before Hurricane Ian hit Florida.

Thankfully they were able to make to a friend's house in Naples.

"We evacuated almost at the last second," he said.

As the longest-serving state executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union, first in Michigan and then in Florida before retiring, Simon knows about fighting battles.

But he said Hurricane Ian was like living through a nightmare.

"From the ferocious winds, I mean when windows were rattling, doors were rattling, but we were safe," he said.

Simon is grateful.

"So we count ourselves among the lucky ones," he said.

But as the family takes refuge in a safer part of Florida, they have concerns about the unknown. The bridge leading to Simon’s home was destroyed by Ian.

"Well, we don't know whether we have a home," Simon said. "Thanks to the aerial photos, by NOAA, it does appear that our house may be standing."

For now Simon is just thankful that he and his wife are alive as they brace for the aftermath cleanup of Hurricane Ian

"I want to say, thanks to the wonderful generosity of friends and family," he said.

Anyone who wishes to join FOX’s effort to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian through donations can visit redcross.org/foxforward.

The state of Florida has set up a private Florida Disaster Fund to respond to relief efforts.

The Salvation Army says donations can be made online: www.HelpSalvationArmy.org or by phone: 1-800-SAL-ARMY (1-800-725-2769).