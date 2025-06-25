Former Bedford High student alleges district covered up sex abuse by teacher

The Brief A former Bedford High School student is suing the district for allegedly covering up sex abuse. The victim was sexually assaulted by a teacher who is now in prison. The lawsuit alleges that the school knew about the crime but did not launch an investigation.



A former Bedford High School student who was sexually assaulted by a teacher when she was 17 alleges that the district knew about the abuse but failed to act.

These allegations came to light when the victim filed a lawsuit against Bedford Public Schools, several staff members, and the teacher involved earlier this month.

The backstory:

The victim was 17 when then-37-year-old Christopher Wilhelm groomed her. He arranged for special instruction for the teen before school started, and had sex with her at least three times inside a classroom. Wilhelm pleaded no contest to third-degree criminal sexual conduct and was sentenced to prison earlier this year.

Now, the big issue is how much the district knew and how it responded to the assaults, which happened in 2022.

Dig deeper:

According to the lawsuit, the district allegedly had a chance to report the misconduct and launch an investigation but did not. The suit also claims that school staff were not properly trained on how to identity and respond to teacher-student misconduct.

Lawyers say that because the case is a civil rights issue, government immunity does not apply.

What they're saying:

"Parents trust schools to protect their children. When administrators put a predator ahead of a student, the betrayal cuts to the heart of our community. We are seeking justice for Jane Doe and systemic reforms, so no other child suffers like she did," said Terry Cochran, of Cochran, Kroll & Associates, P.C.

Tim Mullins, the attorney representing the school district, said he is defending the lawsuit, but would not go into specifics about the case.