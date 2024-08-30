Bedford teacher charged with felony criminal sexual conduct involving student

A 38-year-old teacher at Bedford High School appeared in court on felony charges after he allegedly had an inappropriate relationship with a student in 2022.

Christopher Wilhem, of Toledo, was arraigned before a judge in Monroe District Court on Friday on seven counts, including six for criminal sexual conduct and one count of using a computer to commit a crime.

According to Michigan State Police, the student whom Wilhelm had a relationship with told authorities the two had sexual contact multiple times, including on a school property, a local park, at the defendant's home, and at a hotel in Toledo.

Wilhelm worked as a former teacher and football coach at Bedford High School when the acts took place.

Toledo police are also investigating the crimes, including if there were additional victims.

If anyone has any information, they're asked to contact Sgt. Michael Peterson at MSP.