Former City of Fraser IT director pleads guilty to embezzlement of over $100,000

The former IT Director of the City of Fraser pleaded to embezzlement of over $100,000.00 on Tuesday.

Michele Kwiatkowski pleaded to a 20-year felony and will pay restitution to resolve her embezzlement case.

Investigators say Kwiatkowski used the City of Fraser’s American Express credit card to purchase personal items between January 2016 through 2020.



Her sentencing will be delayed for twelve months. If Kwiatkowski pays approximately $90,000 in restitution and complies with all other court conditions, her conviction will be amended to a 10-year embezzlement felony.

The City of Fraser has also requested that her pension be forfeited.

"When those entrusted with the public trust exploit their authority for personal benefit, they betray the very public they are meant to serve," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido in a release. "We are committed to holding accountable anyone who breaches this public trust. Acknowledging guilt and pledging restitution is a crucial stride towards atonement."