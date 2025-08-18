Former college student sues Michigan State University for exposure to chemicals

The Brief A former Michigan State University student is suing the university for health impacts. Ling-Long Wei blames MSU for exposure to chemicals, which led to a cancer diagnosis.



A former college student who once fulfilled her dream at Michigan State says she's now living a nightmare.

Ling-Long Wei blames MSU for exposure to chemicals, which led to a cancer diagnosis. She's now suing the university for $100 million. She says she trusted Michigan State for her safety, but her attorneys say the university failed her.

Now, Wei wants justice.

What they're saying:

Wei said her acceptance to MSU was a "dream come true." She was recruited as an international student researcher with an F-1 visa. But before she took her first class, her attorneys said she was forced to spray hazardous pesticides and herbicides in a field hours away from campus.

Wei said she wasn't trained properly and didn't have a mask or protective equipment covering her clothes. She believes her exposure to the chemicals led to a thyroid cancer diagnosis in 2024.

"Ms. Wei has had to undergo an invasive surgery, leaving her with a permanent scar—something she has to deal with for the rest of her life," said Wei's attorney Maya Green. "Ms. Wei now has to deal with hormonal imbalances. Ms. Wei now is in fear that she will never have children because of the exposure that was at the hands of Michigan State University."

"Back then, when I was a student at MSU, I did speak up about my concerns, but no one listened. I was scared because of how the department treated me," said Wei. "So, I did not advocate strongly for my protection."

Dig deeper:

Ling-Long Wei says there's a possibility her cancer may return in the future.

She also struggles with depression, but she speaks to advocate for others who may be afraid to use their voice.

FOX 2 has reached out to Michigan State University by phone and email and is waiting for their response.