Former Dallas Cowboys TE Gavin Escobar dies in rock climbing accident in Riverside County

The NFL and firefighters communities are mourning the loss of one of their own.

Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar was one of the two rock climbers found dead in Riverside County.

Escobar, 31, was identified by the Riverside County sheriff's coroner's office after he and 33-year-old Chelsea Walsh were found dead near Idyllwild Wednesday afternoon.

Escobar played five seasons in the NFL – four with the Cowboys and one with the Baltimore Ravens – after being drafted in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft. He played 64 games in the NFL, starting in seven of the games, and hauled in eight total touchdown receptions.

Prior to his pro career, he starred with San Diego State and Santa Margarita Catholic.

After hanging up the cleats, he joined the Long Beach Fire Department. The fire department announced Escobar's death on social media Thursday night.

The Cowboys posted a memorial graphic for Escobar on social media with the caption that reads, "Forever in our hearts."

Former Pro Bowler and teammate Dez Bryant also shared his reaction on social media following Escobar's death:

The San Diego State football team also posted on social media with a caption that reads, "We love you, Gavin."