Former deputy headed to trial after allegedly asking jail inmate to expose self after sneaking her pizza

A former sheriff's deputy is headed to trial after he allegedly asked a female inmate to expose herself to him while supervising her at the Washtenaw County Jail.

Authorities said Kenric Mukrdechian was working the overnight shift at the jail in October 2018. He is accused of sneaking pizza to two women before asking one of them to expose herself to him.

She complied and a short time later, Mukrdechian allegedly came back and again asked her to expose herself. She complied again, authorities said.

Mukrdechian was initially charged with three misdemeanor counts in August 2020. However, Washtenaw County Prosecutor Eli Savit, who was new to the role, asked for a special prosecutor appointment and Attorney General Dana Nessel's Office investigated.

Nessel charged Mukrdechian with one count of misconduct in office in May 2021

After the preliminary examination, a second count of misconduct in office was added and Mukrdechian was bound over for trial in December 2021.

"I appreciate Judge Simpson’s recognition of the seriousness of these allegations by adding an additional count against Mr. Mukrdechian," Nessel said. "In instances where officers abuse their power and therefore disrespect the public trust, our team stands ready to ensure accountability."