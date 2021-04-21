Former Detroit bank teller accused of stealing $32,000 from 90-year-old man's account

A former bank teller in Detroit allegedly stole $32,000 from a 90-year-old man's account in 2016, federal authorities announced Wednesday.

Alan Lee Hardy, 37, is accused of withdrawing the money from the victim's account when he worked at the Chase Bank at 3300 E. Jefferson Ave.

According to officials, the victim has not received any compensation for the money that was stolen.

"Elders are among the most vulnerable members of our society," said Acting U.S. Attorney Saima Mohsin. "They are often seen as an easy target by those who seek to take advantage of them. My office is committed to bringing those who prey on our seniors to justice."

The investigation was conducted by the United Secret Service and the Novi Police Department.

"These investigations can be time-consuming, but law enforcement is committed to bringing individuals who take advantage of our seniors to justice. This case highlights that commitment as well as the partnership between the Novi Police Department, the Southeast Michigan Financial Crimes Taskforce, and the U.S Attorney’s Office," said Douglas J. Zloto, the special agent in charge.

Hardy is charged with one count of bank fraud.