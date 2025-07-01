Former Detroit Red Wings great Alex Delvecchio dies at 93

article

Legendary Red Wings icon and hall of fame member Alex Delvecchio has died at 93.

The backstory:

The Red Wings organization's social media account broke the news Tuesday in a message from the family titled "To our Red Wings Fans, Friends and Hockey Community."

"It is with great sadness that we share the passing of our beloved Alex Delvecchio, who left us peacefully on July 1, 2025, surrounded by his family at the age of 93 years old," the statement said.

Delvecchio's playing career lasted from 1951 to 1973, all with Detroit, helping lead the team to three Stanley Cup championships in 1952, 54 and 55.

Delvecchio amassed 1,281 points in 1,549 games and was one of the leading scorers in NHL history at the time of his retirement - finishing second in games played, assists, and points.

The Red Wings franchise said his value was more than just what fans saw in the public.

"Alex was more than a Hockey icon, he was a devoted husband, loving father, grandfather, great grandfather, cherished friend, and respected teammate to so many," the statement from the Delvecchio family said. "While the world knew him as an incredible hockey player with numerous accomplishments on the ice, we knew him as someone whose humility, strength, competitiveness, kindness and heart were even greater than his professional achievements."

Delvecchio was named head coach of the Red Wings and was also named the team's general manager in 1974; he performed both roles until 1977.

In 2008 a statue immortalizing Delvecchio, who wore the now retired jersey number 10, was unveiled.

DETROIT - OCTOBER 16: A statue of Alex Delvecchio is unveiled prior to the start of the Vancouver Canucks and Detroit Red Wings match during their NHL game at Joe Louis Arena October 16, 2008 in Detroit, Michigan.(Photo By Dave Sandford/Getty Images)

In this career Delvecchio, born in Fort William, Ontario, won three Lady Byng Memorial awards for sportsmanship three times.

After his time playing and coaching, he was active with the Detroit Red Wings Alumni Association, raising money for Metro Detroit charities.

The Delvecchio family ended their statement by thanking the fans,

"For decades, your love and support meant everything to Alex and to all of us," the statement said. "We are deeply grateful and thankful to everyone."