Former EMU officer charged for allegedly hiding camera in locker room

A former Eastern Michigan University police officer was charged for allegedly hiding cameras in a hotel and locker room to spy on colleagues.

What they're saying:

Hotel rooms and locker rooms are where we expect the most privacy, but not in the case of 27-year-old Alex Colarossi, who was accused of concealing cameras.

The former officer for EMU allegedly hid a camera in the hotel room of a co-worker during a police union conference in Grand Rapids last January. Police say a camera was also placed in the locker room at the EMU Police Department.

Sources tell FOX 2 there are three female victims across two departments, and there is still more digital evidence to go through.

What's next:

Former officer Alex Colarossi resigned from EMU Police amid the state police investigation.

A statement from the chief there says in part:

"These allegations are deeply troubling to me and our entire team, and we take them very seriously. Upon becoming aware of the situation, the individual was immediately placed on administrative leave and the University initiated steps to terminate him. As the Michigan State Police, Sixth District, investigated the matter, the individual resigned his position. According to our present understanding of MSP's investigation to date, the former officer's actions appear to have been targeted to a co-worker. There is no indication of similar actions of this nature against anyone else on our campus."