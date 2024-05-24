Former Farmington basketball coach sentenced for sexually assaulting students
FARMINGTON, Mich. (FOX 2) - A former Farmington High School basketball coach was found guilty last week of sexually assaulting two male students at his home.
Jerremy Thompkins of Detroit was sentenced to four-15 years in prison on Friday for second degree criminal sexual conduct and one-two years for fourth degree criminal sexual conduct, served concurrently.
Thompkins, 43, was convicted of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy who were both students at Farmington High School.
The incidents occurred at Thompkins' Detroit home on Asbury Park Drive.
The scandal came to light when a student reported being assaulted during study parties that turned sexual. As a result, Thompkins was fired – along with three other coaches who allegedly knew about the assaults.
In 2008, Thompkins faced similar allegations that resulted in criminal sexual conduct charges related to a 17-year-old boy. However, he was acquitted of those charges.