Former Farmington basketball coach sentenced for sexually assaulting students

article

A former Farmington High School basketball coach was found guilty last week of sexually assaulting two male students at his home.

Jerremy Thompkins of Detroit was sentenced to four-15 years in prison on Friday for second degree criminal sexual conduct and one-two years for fourth degree criminal sexual conduct, served concurrently.

Thompkins, 43, was convicted of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy who were both students at Farmington High School.

The incidents occurred at Thompkins' Detroit home on Asbury Park Drive.

The scandal came to light when a student reported being assaulted during study parties that turned sexual. As a result, Thompkins was fired – along with three other coaches who allegedly knew about the assaults.

In 2008, Thompkins faced similar allegations that resulted in criminal sexual conduct charges related to a 17-year-old boy. However, he was acquitted of those charges.