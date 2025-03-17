Former Flat Rock officer found dead in alleged domestic shooting

The Brief Police found the body of a retired officer and his wounded wife in an alleged domestic shooting. This all happened at the Pinehurst Condos off Fort Street near Vreeland. Police said there was no direct threat to the public.



A terrible discovery was made in a Downriver condo on Monday morning, where police in Trenton say they were asked to do a welfare check and found a man dead inside the unit and a woman in critical condition.

What we know:

FOX 2 learned the man who was found dead was a retired police officer, and the woman, who also lived there, is now in critical condition after police arrived at their home around 7 a.m.

This all happened at the Pinehurst Condos off Fort Street near Vreeland. Police were at the home for hours on Monday morning investigating what they are calling a domestic disturbance.

What they're saying:

It was a sight FOX 2 was told was very unusual around there. Neighbors say they were aware of a tragedy of sorts and that a management company sent out an email, but the details are still hard to come by.

Trenton police confirmed they came to the unit for a welfare check and were let inside by a family member with keys. That's where they found a man already dead and a woman severely injured.

Flat Rock police say the person who died was Jeffery Vamos, a retired Flat Rock officer who served with the department from 1996 to 2017.

One neighbor says they knew of the couple who lived across from them but were not close, which they say is normal in the neighborhood.

"Friendly but at the same time, we don’t bother each other, you know. We help each other when we need help," neighbor Debbie Gorman said.

Others tell FOX 2 they had two dogs and no children that they were aware of.

Police say an investigation is ongoing.

What we don't know:

Earlier Monday evening, police said there was no direct threat to the public, and it's unclear exactly when the crime happened.