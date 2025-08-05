Former Guardian Brewing owners share details about new Indiana brewery after Michigan departure

article

The Brief Towaki Brewing Co., the new Indiana brewery being opened by the owners of now-closed Guardian Brewing, finally has an address. The brewery in Bloomington, Ind. will have a camping and outdoor theme, along with a spotlight on women's sports. Guardian's owners moved to Indiana to be closer to medical facilities that a family member needs.



After closing west Michigan's Guardian Brewing and moving to Indiana, the next chapter is nearing across state lines.

Guardian Brewing in Saugatuck closed in early 2024 as owners Kim Collins and Katie Bishop prepared to move to Bloomington, Ind. due to family health. At the time, they said there were plans to open a new brewery in Indiana, though a timeline wasn't set. Earlier this year, they shared the new name of their Indiana brewery, Towaki Brewing Co., and said that it would be in Bloomington, but the exact location wasn't revealed.

Ahead of a merchandise release last week, that location was finally shared. Collins and Bishop said in a press release that they have purchased a 7,700-square-foot building at 1650 W. Bloomfield Rd. in Bloomington, Ind., with plans to transform it into a 10-barrel brewery and camping and outdoor-themed taproom.

Dig deeper:

The owners said the name comes from a location at Indiana University’s Bradford Woods, called "Towaki Beach," which formally hosted the first location for Campfire Girls in Southern Indiana; Camp Towaki (a fictitious name).

"It was only fitting to name the brewery after a place that is personally meaningful to us. Katie and I worked at Bradford Woods and have graduate degrees in Outdoor Recreation, Education, and Adventure. We plan to bring all our favorite things together in a space that offers award-winning beer and provides uniquely fun programming as well," Collins said.

In addition to the outdoorsy theme, the brewery will also have eclectic music memorabilia and a spotlight on women’s sports.

"We are grateful to have found a home for our brewery in Bloomington. Katie and I both got our degrees at Indiana University and worked here many years. It feels great to be back and connecting with the community and friends again," Collins said. "We hope to have a significant social and economic impact on the area and in Indiana."

What's next:

The goal is for Towaki Brewing to open late this year.