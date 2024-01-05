Guardian Brewing announces closing date of Michigan brewery before move to Indiana

article

There's only a couple months left to get a pint or two at Guardian Brewing Co. in Saugatuck.

After announcing plans to leave Michigan last year, the brewery shared its official closing date, March 17.

Guardian's owners said they will be moving to Bloomington, Ind. due to family health. This will get them closer to needed medical facilities and allow them to better help the family members who need them. The plan is to open a brewery in Indiana, though there is no timeline for that project yet.

For now, Guardian will be selling the rest of its beer, merchandise, and parts of the taproom, like tap handles. Grains, hops, and other brewing supplies are up for grabs as well. The brewery said to expect deals from now through the closing date.

Read more Michigan beer news here.

If you're doing Dry January, the brewery said there are non-alcoholic options available, so you can visit and still have a drink.

Guardian is also offering $10 mug club memberships that are good from now until March 17.

The brewery is at 3657 63rd St. in Saugatuck. It opened in 2018 and has become a hub for events, including markets and beer schools hosted by owner and cicerone Kim Collins.