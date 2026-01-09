Former Huron County funeral home director accused in embezzlement scheme

The Brief A Bad Axe man is being charged for allegedly embezzling funds for funerals. He will appear in the 52nd Circuit Court on Feb. 2.



A Bad Axe man is expected to appear in court for allegedly embezzling and converting funds he received for funerals.

What they're saying:

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced on Friday that 72-year-old Terry Alvin Kaufman waived preliminary examination and was bound over to stand trial for allegedly embezzling and converting funds he received for prepaid funerals and funeral insurance policies.

Nessel said Kaufman allegedly collected $192,824.98 through the Huron County Public Guardian but failed to escrow any of the funds. He is accused of embezzling and converting money from 55 victims for his own use, including paying his own salary, over the past 10 years.

"When families prepay for funeral services, they expect the funds to be handled with integrity, not siphoned off for personal gain," said Nessel. "My office remains committed to holding those who commit such criminal enterprises accountable to the fullest extent of the law."

Kaufman founded Kaufman & Co. Funeral Home in Huron County

What's next:

He has been charged with:

One count of Conducting a Criminal Enterprise, a 20-year felony;

Two counts of Embezzlement by an Agent $20,000 or More But Less Than $50,000, each a 10-year felony;

Five counts of Embezzlement by an Agent $1,000 or More But Less Than $20,000, each a 5-year felony; and

31 counts of Conversion of Funeral Contracts, each a 5-year felony.

Kaufman will appear in the 52nd Circuit Court on Feb. 2.