Former Huron Valley Correctional Facility inmates speak on concerning alleged conditions
(FOX 2) - From black mold to delayed medical care, these are among the many allegations coming from women who’ve served time at the Huron Valley Correctional Facility in Washtenaw County.
FOX 2 recently interviewed an inmate claiming to have mold growing inside her ear, and on Friday, more former inmates gathered to share their stories.
Big picture view:
It is the women’s Huron Valley Correctional Facility in Saline where inmates and former inmates are alleging some pretty serious health hazards inside, behind all that barbed wire.
Krystal Clark is a current inmate who has been there since 2011. She has significant health issues, from trouble breathing to actually having mold inside her ear. Mold is a major topic of discussion, with many women alleging that there’s black mold in the facility causing numerous health issues.
FOX 2 heard from an organization today called Survivors Speak, which brought together many former inmates who are talking about the conditions. Some are even involved in a lawsuit against the prison system, and the women all say that when they were inside, the conditions were terrible.
What they're saying:
They reported that it took a long time to get medical aid and claimed that mold was everywhere.
"I endured scarring of my body. I still endure itching and outbreaks from it. My liver was enlarged because of the mold infection. I have numbness in my foot because of it. It’s horrible in there," said former inmate Michelle Pearson.
"I got sick in there: they said it was dry eye. For about a year I was dizzy. Then it got to the wheelchair. Then I noticed I couldn’t breathe, smell, and my eye turned yellow," said former inmate Rebecca Trevino. "Now they found something on my lungs. I have to continuously struggle with this mentally, and my health was never like this before I went to prison."
The other side:
MDOC responded to FOX 2, stating that it cannot share health information of its inmates but does routinely inspect its facilities.
It also provided a statement:
"We take the healthcare of incarcerated individuals very seriously and provide a consistent community standard of care, which includes access to on-site medical staff, outside specialists when needed, and quality medications and medical equipment."
FOX 2 heard from both MDOC and some of the inmates inside, as well as the women who got out regarding the lawsuit, which does sound like it is moving forward.