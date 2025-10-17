Former Huron Valley Correctional Facility inmates speak on concerning alleged conditions

The Brief A women’s Huron Valley Correctional Facility in Saline is facing allegations of terrible conditions by former inmates. A current inmate who has been there since 2011, has significant health issues, from trouble breathing to actually having mold inside her ear.



From black mold to delayed medical care, these are among the many allegations coming from women who’ve served time at the Huron Valley Correctional Facility in Washtenaw County.

FOX 2 recently interviewed an inmate claiming to have mold growing inside her ear, and on Friday, more former inmates gathered to share their stories.

Big picture view:

It is the women’s Huron Valley Correctional Facility in Saline where inmates and former inmates are alleging some pretty serious health hazards inside, behind all that barbed wire.

Krystal Clark is a current inmate who has been there since 2011. She has significant health issues, from trouble breathing to actually having mold inside her ear. Mold is a major topic of discussion, with many women alleging that there’s black mold in the facility causing numerous health issues.

FOX 2 heard from an organization today called Survivors Speak, which brought together many former inmates who are talking about the conditions. Some are even involved in a lawsuit against the prison system, and the women all say that when they were inside, the conditions were terrible.

What they're saying:

They reported that it took a long time to get medical aid and claimed that mold was everywhere.

"I endured scarring of my body. I still endure itching and outbreaks from it. My liver was enlarged because of the mold infection. I have numbness in my foot because of it. It’s horrible in there," said former inmate Michelle Pearson.

"I got sick in there: they said it was dry eye. For about a year I was dizzy. Then it got to the wheelchair. Then I noticed I couldn’t breathe, smell, and my eye turned yellow," said former inmate Rebecca Trevino. "Now they found something on my lungs. I have to continuously struggle with this mentally, and my health was never like this before I went to prison."

The other side:

MDOC responded to FOX 2, stating that it cannot share health information of its inmates but does routinely inspect its facilities.

It also provided a statement:

"We take the healthcare of incarcerated individuals very seriously and provide a consistent community standard of care, which includes access to on-site medical staff, outside specialists when needed, and quality medications and medical equipment."

FOX 2 heard from both MDOC and some of the inmates inside, as well as the women who got out regarding the lawsuit, which does sound like it is moving forward.