Former Macomb County deputy charged with slapping girl enters plea

The Brief Derek Reed pleaded no contest to two misdemeanors for slapping a teen. The former Macomb County Sheriff's deputy assaulted a 14-year-old girl while she was being transported to the juvenile justice center. Another deputy was also charged in connection with the assault.



A former Macomb County Sheriff's deputy who was fired after he was charged with assaulting a teen girl entered a no-contest plea Thursday.

Derek Reed pleaded no contest to two misdemeanors - willful failure to uphold the law and assault and battery. He will be sentenced on June 16.

The backstory:

Reed and another deputy, Alan Weir, were transporting a 14-year-old girl to the Macomb County Juvenile Justice Center on Aug. 29, 2023 for a probation violation when Reed slapped the child.

Weir also entered a no-contest plea for a charge of willful neglect of duty.

"The safety and well-being of our children is our top priority. We should be able to trust police officers to protect our children and treat them according to the law. These charges reflect our commitment to holding offenders accountable, no matter their position, and ensuring justice for the most vulnerable members of our community," said Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido.