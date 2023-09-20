Macomb County deputies charged after one allegedly slapped juvenile during arrest

Two Macomb County deputies are facing charges after authorities say one of the deputies slapped a juvenile last month.

Deputies Derek Reed and Alan Weir were taking the juvenile to the Macomb County Juvenile Justice Center for a probation violation Aug. 30 when Reed allegedly slapped the juvenile.

Reed is charged with fourth-degree child abuse and willful failure to uphold the law as a public official, while Weir is charged with willful neglect of duty.

Both men received $100 personal bonds and cannot have contact with the victim as a condition of the bond.

"While we recognize the challenging situations law enforcement officers often face, it is our firm commitment to ensure that the boundaries of justice and restraint are never crossed. We must hold those entrusted with upholding the law to the highest standard," said Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido.

