Former Michigan police chief sentenced to jail for drug dealing

The former Hartford police chief was sentenced to 40 months to 20 years for drug dealing by Van Buren County court on Monday.

Tressa Beltran was sentenced for one count of using a computer to commit a crime in relation to drug dealing activities while serving as police chief, announced Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Beltran, 58, was also given a concurrent sentence for one count of delivery less than 50 grams of a controlled substance for 330 days to 20 years. After the sentencing hearing, Beltran was immediately taken into custody to begin serving her sentences.

She pled guilty to each count in April. Beltran was also made to permanently surrender her MCOLES law enforcement license ensuring she can never be employed as a police officer in the State of Michigan again.

Beltran admitted under oath that while she was working as the City of Hartford’s chief law enforcement officer, she possessed controlled substances with the intent to deliver them and that she used a computer to arrange to deliver controlled substances.

State investigators charged her with eight felonies, claiming she sold controlled substances, stole controlled substances, used her influence to extort others to provide her with controlled substances, illegally possessed several different types of controlled substances, and committed embezzlement.

"Today’s sentence delivered a clear message that no one is above the law," Nessel said. "I commend the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office for their diligent investigative efforts that led to the removal of Ms. Beltran from her position as police chief, ensuring she could no longer jeopardize public health. My office will continue to pursue public integrity and hold accountable those who abuse their positions of power."

Detectives from the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office conducted an extensive investigation into Chief Tressa Beltran after receiving numerous tips about her.

The investigation concluded with the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office and the Attorney General’s Public Integrity Unit discovering evidence that Beltran had used her position as Chief of Police to commit these numerous offenses.

