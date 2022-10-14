Former Michigan teacher sentenced to prison for sexually assaulting students 20 years ago

article

A man who used to teach at a northern Michigan school was sentenced Friday for sexually assaulting students in 2002 and 2003.

According to Michigan State Police, two former students at Grace Baptist School in Gaylord contacted police in December 2018 about Aaron Michael Willand.

The victims, who were 12 and 14 at the time, said Willand sexually assaulted them while he taught at the school. He thought at Grace Baptist from August 2001 until June 2003 before moving out of state, police said.

Willand, 45, who now lives in Arlington, Wash., turned himself in to police in 2019.

He was sentenced in Michigan's Otsego County.

His sentences will run concurrently:

135 months to 40 years for count one – Criminal Sexual Conduct First Degree Victim Under 13

57 months to 15 years for count two – Criminal Sexual Conduct Second Degree

85 months to 15 years for count three – Criminal Sexual Conduct Third Degree

17 months to two years for count four – Criminal Sexual Conduct Fourth Degree