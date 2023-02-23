Former mid-Michigan congressman Mike Rogers may be considering presidential run

A former mid-Michigan GOP state senator and congressman is looking like a possible candidate for president and FOX2's Tim Skubick is looking into what Mike Rogers is doing about that possibility.

Mike Rogers is a former eight-year state senator and a veteran of 14 years in the U.S. Congress - but he's been out of the political arena for nearly 10 years. He's been in the private sector since 2015 and has been featured on CNN and now.

Last summer he attended the state fair in Iowa and then went to South Carolina and then up to New Hampshire. Not coincidently all three states are considered critical in a presidential bid.

He appeared on a WMUR news show after the Republicans and Donald Trump's (backed candidates) had an underwhelming performance in the mid-term elections last November.

He was asked about running for president himself, but never answered the question.

But he did comment on how it was time to move away from the past with former president Trump and look to the future.

"On Tuesday it was certainly got a referendum on it, I loved some of the things you did, but now it's time for us to move forward," Rogers said at the time. "And angry and scary is not a way to win elections."

TV 6 pollster Bernie Porn says hop-scotching all over the country is not as important as money.

"Going to all those places and participating in events, that's all well and good," Porn said. "But unless he's got the money to compete on television Donald Trump, his challenge will be very difficult."

And if Rogers got in a crowded race, this could help Trump.

"Trump is going to have his 25 percent to 30 percent and he's probably sitting there thinking, the more the merrier," Porn said.

Tim Slubick: "So Mike Rogers - who is not a Donald Trump fan - could actually help the former president get the nomination?"

"Yes," Porn said.

Rogers will be back in Michigan next week including a visit to Detroit and he'll be quizzed about any White House hopes or if he is just racking up frequently flyer points.