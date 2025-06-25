Former Oakside Prep Academy teacher allegedly carried on sexual relationship with student, prosecutor says

The Brief A 26-year-old former teacher at Oakside Prep Academy in Waterford has been charged with three counts of criminal sexual conduct. Jocelyn Sanroman of Pontiac allegedly began a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old student in 2023. She faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted.



An ex-teacher from a Waterford school has been charged in connection with carrying on a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old student.

Authorities became aware of the allegations after the 26-year-old former teacher told another teacher, who alerted police.

Big picture view:

An ex-teacher recently employed at a Waterford school has been charged with three counts of criminal sexual conduct after she disclosed a relationship she had with a student two years ago.

The former Oakside Prep Academy educator, identified as Jocelyn Sanroman, 26, of Pontiac, told another teacher that she was having sex with the victim, leading to a report to law enforcement.

Now, she faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted.

"Any time any member of the school staff, teacher, coach, is trying to develop a relationship with you, it doesn’t matter who initiates it, it’s a crime," the Oakland County prosecutor said.

What they're saying:

Prosecutor Karen McDonald said that while a 16-year-old has the ability to consent, that isn't the same when the relationship is with a teacher.

"It's because we need to make school the safest place it can be for kids, right? Safe from gun violence, safe from assault, safe from sexual assault," McDonald said.

McDonald once worked as a teacher around the same age as the suspect. "But I'm also a parent," she added.

"School is supposed to be some place where your kids feel safe," she said.

The other side:

FOX 2 visited the former teacher's home, but no one was home.

However, the station did reach out to the Waterford school for a statement. Officials called the allegations troubling and they acted immediately after learning about the situation.

A statement from the school read "We strive to provide a safe and supportive learning environment for the students entrusted to our care. Their safety and well-being remains our top priority."