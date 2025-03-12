Former police chief James Craig to announce run for Detroit mayor

Detroit's crowded mayoral race is about to get bigger with the addition of the city's top cop with James Craig.

The former longtime Detroit police chief is expected to announce his candidacy for mayor at a press conference Wednesday at 11 a.m. (watch above in our live player).

Craig will be making the announcement from Executive Cuts on Jos Campeau in Detroit.

He will be joining a large group of potential candidates including City Council President Mary Sheffield, councilman Fred Durhal III, CEO of THAW Saunteel Jenkins, Solomon Kinloch – Senior pastor, Triumph Church, businessmen Joel Haashiim and Jonathan Barlow, attorney Todd Perkins and Rogelio Landin, an activist.

Current Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan is running for governor of Michigan and leaving the seat open after the end of his third term.

Craig's last foray into politics ended just as it was beginning when he ran for governor in 2023 but was one of four candidates defrauded with fake signatures by people hired to gather and submit them. At the time, he was considered the front-runner for the nomination.

The alleged signature fraud scheme suspects are still tied up in the courts.