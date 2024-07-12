Former police officer helps Metro Detroit kids chase filmmaking dreams

When you're young, picturing the future can be difficult. That's why former police officer Scott Galeski helps local teens by giving them a chance to see their potential on the big screen.

Galeski is the program coordinator for Downriver-Detroit Student Film Consortium-- an initiative to reach disadvantaged and at-risk youth through filmmaking. The program was founded in 2016 with just 12 students. Today, Galeski reports a 100% graduation rate for his crew of 44 and counting. The group can attest that things were not always this smooth. In fact, most students that come to the Consortium are on a rocky path.

Many participants are either recruited, court ordered, or referred to the program through a school or by a counselor, explains Galeski.

"When a kid is court ordered, they're rebellious at first until they see what we're doing, and then they end up staying until they graduate," he said.

Being a third generation police officer, Galeski knows firsthand where his students would be without this outlet. When he left the force, Galeski knew he wanted to be a filmmaker, but didn't take advantage of his scripts until 2010. Since then, he has become an award-winning independent film writer, director and producer, showing kids that it is never too late to change their path.

Galeski says it just takes faith.

"You can see a kid's spark or a kid's glow. I've always been a good judge of that. No matter how bad they are or the bad decisions they make. I can always see that kid that needs an opportunity," he said.

Through the Consortium, teens have aces to professional instruction on script writing, acting, cinematography, and directing. All at no cost. The incoming class is preparing to make their 100th student film.

At the end of the season, the students will showcase their short-films at the Trenton Village Theater on Sept. 7.

To support the program, or recommend it to someone you know, contact Scott Galeski at DDSFC.Galeski@gmail.com.